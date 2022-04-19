Serenity Dive plants 800 pieces of coral in the South Coast Marine area

Serenity Dive Inc. has received its final payment for its coral reef planting project and school dive program.

In the South Coast Marine Managed Area, Serenity Dive Inc. has planted 800 pieces of coral over 10 sites.

Serenity Dive Inc. is a full-service PADI dive centre for beginners and experienced divers alike. They also offer snorkelling excursions to the general public.

By sharing their passion, enthusiasm, and respect for the ocean, Serenity Dive Inc is dedicated to promoting the awareness of marine conservation.