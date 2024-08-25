Service Providers for T20 World Cup to Receive Payments by Month’s End

All service providers for the recent T20 World Cup game held here in St. Vincent will be paid by the end of July. Kishore Shallow, president of West Indies Cricket, gave the assurance while speaking on Boom FM last week.

Shallow said he understands the frustration of service providers; he stated that persons need to understand that the payments are coming from ICC.

“So I shared their frustration, and I apologise to all the service providers. Rest assured, we are making every effort to ensure that everyone receives their payment by the end of this month”.