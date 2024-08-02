Seven Caribbean Students Receive Scholarships for Tourism Studies

SEVEN SCHOLARSHIPS & GRANTS TO CARIBBEAN NATIONALS STUDYING TOURISM

The Caribbean Tourism Organization Scholarship Foundation has awarded a total of seven scholarships and study grants for the 2024/25 academic year totaling $27,500 to help defray the costs for Caribbean students from six countries who are pursuing further education in tourism related subjects.

“Despite the fact that in recent years we have been challenged in our efforts to raise funds, we have been blessed with strong commitments from many of our donors who recognize the importance of education for our Caribbean nationals,” said Jacqueline Johnson, chairman of the CTO Scholarship Foundation Board of Directors, adding, “These scholarship recipients most likely will be the leaders for the region’s tourism industry in the future.”

The Foundation, established in 1997 as a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) charity, is led by a volunteer Board of Directors who solicit funds, help generate scholarship applications, review the applications and choose the recipients. The Foundation’s first set of scholarships and study grants were awarded in 1998.

Since 1998 the CTO Foundation has provided 88 major scholarships and 137 study grants to deserving Caribbean nationals, amounting to over US $1 million.

In addition, this is the first year for the new Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship, named for the long-time Secretary General of the Caribbean Tourism Organization.

Sierra Blair, an applicant from the Bahamas expressed what all the recipients were feeling with: “The CTO Scholarship Foundation’s commitment to supporting Caribbean nationals in tourism-related fields of study is truly commendable.”

The following are the scholarship and grant recipients and their areas of study:

Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship for $7,500 goes to Shanice Seale, Barbados.

Ms. Seale has a degree in Sociology with Law from the University of the West Indies Cave Hill Campus in Barbados and is seeking a Master’s Degree in Developmental Studies.

She said she wants “to stimulate socioeconomic and political awareness and develop leaders for the future of the Caribbean,” adding: “I am passionate about ensuring the sustainability of the region and industry for existing and future generations.” She will be attending the University of the West Indies Mona Campus in Jamaica.

Arley Sobers Memorial Scholarship for $5,000 to D’Chaiya Emmanuel, Antigua

Ms. Emmanual said: “As a young woman from the Caribbean I am deeply committed to breaking into the tech industry. I understand firsthand the challenges faced by individuals in underserved communities.” She is going to be studying Computer Science and Data Analytics at Augustina College in Illinois. She also has a scholarship from Augustina College which will help defray her costs.

Bonita Morgan Memorial Scholarship for $5,000 to Jean-Luc Romero, Trinidad

Mr. Romero said: “I am committed to making a positive impact in the tourism sector by promoting sustainability practices and fostering meaningful exchanges.” He is studying International Tourism Management at the University of the West Indies at St. Augustine in Trinidad.

Study Grant of $2,500 goes to Sierra Blair, Bahamas

Ms. Blair said: “I am very grateful to be awarded the CTO Scholarship Foundation Study Grant. This generous grant will be instrumental in supporting my educational journey and helping me achieve my career aspirations.

“My goal is to establish a successful food and beverage enterprise that highlights the rich culinary heritage of the Caribbean and places an emphasis on sustainable practices. With tourism as the primary industry in our region, and culinary playing an integral part, I believe that my efforts can make a substantial impact.”

She is going to be attending Johnson & Wales University in Charlotte, NC and also has a Presidential Academic Scholarship from Johnson & Wales.

Study Grant of $2,500 goes to Roshane Smith – Jamaica

Mr. Smith said: “It is with great appreciation that I thank the CTO Foundation for another contribution to my development. They recognized my talent and invested in my contribution to Caribbean Diaspora’s development. I continue to endorse the CTO Foundation’s initiative to engage and support Nationals in their respective fields boosting tourism in our region.”

Smith, a young pilot, is seeking further education for a Private Pilot Instrument Rating and will be attending Aeronautical School of the University of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica.

Study Grant for $2,500 goes to Jouviel Clarke, Antigua & Barbuda.

While working at La Brasserie Restaurant in Antigua she fell in love with customer service and is now pursuing a degree in Hospitality Management at Vatel Hospitality School of Management in France. The owners of La Brasserie Restaurant think so highly of Ms. Clarke that they are providing financial assistance as well.

Ms. Clarke said: “Tourism is such a big part of my country’s economy and culture and I want to be a part of the innovation in the tourism industry happening with the upcoming generation of leaders and managers.”

Study Grant for $2,500 to Jewelene Charles-Scott, St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Ms. Charles-Scott is currently the Communications Manager for the St. Vincent Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture. She wants to further her studies in Sustainable Development at the University of Surrey in the United Kingdom.

She said: “Over the past 18 years I have been a part of a diverse industry that has given me the opportunity to develop and design creative and sustainable initiatives. Therefore, I strive to positively impact the environment and people and I am determined to enhance my academic knowledge on this subject.”

The Foundation supports individuals who are nationals of Caribbean Tourism Organization member countries and are interested in pursuing studies in tourism, hospitality and foreign language training, and who demonstrate high levels of academic achievement and leadership, and who express a strong interest in making a contribution to the development of Caribbean tourism.

For more information contact: Sylma Brown, Telephone 917-593-6267, e-mail: [email protected].