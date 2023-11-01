The missing child has been located, according to her relatives and members of the search party.

The child was discovered in a makeshift construction on the main road, near an educational institution in Arnos Vale.

Members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, members of the East Kingstown neighbourhoods, and citizens who took the initiative to search comprised the search party.

ORIGINAL PUBLICATION BELOW

The family of seven-year-old Summer Charters has reported her as missing.

The family stated that she was last seen today (November 1) at the Girls’ High School Bus Stop after attending Brownies.

Anyone who sees her or knows information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station.