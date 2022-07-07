On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Ragga Soca and Power Soca Monarch (Lit and Ready) shows at Victoria Park, some patrons threw Glass Bottles, Baygon Aerosol bottles, and other projectiles into the air, resulting in several injuries. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), strongly condemn this irresponsible behaviour.

Additionally, some patrons used Baygon Aerosol bottles as lighters, causing injuries to others. This is a dangerous practice and should stop immediately.

Further, the RSVGPF wishes to remind event organizers, operators of bars, and all patrons attending shows during the Carnival season that Regulation 3 “No Bottle Policy” is still in effect. This policy states among other things:-

A person shall not sell beverages in glass bottles or glass containers, whether open or sealed; Consume any beverage in a glass bottle or glass container; or Possess or carry a glass bottle or glass container in the area.

A person who fails to comply with the prohibition of regulation 3 commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction to a fine of not exceeding five hundred dollars ($500).

As the 2022 Carnival activities wind down, the RSVGPF advises everyone to act responsibly, look out for the safety of others, observe the No Bottle Policy, and desist from the dangerous practice of using Baygon Aerosol bottles as lighters.

With your help and cooperation, Vincy Mass 2022 can be one of the safest events in the Caribbean.

Several patrons injured at St Vincent’s Soca Monarch show