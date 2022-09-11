4 people confirmed dead as bus overturns in (Sandy Bay) SVG

Four persons have been confirmed dead after an omnibus with mourners travelling to a funeral in the Northern village of Owia, St Vincent, overturned in Sandy Bay some 25 minutes away from the destination.

A video obtained by the St Vincent Times showed bodies trapped in the mangled wreck, they were bodies of mostly men.

Police confirmed at publication time that at least 4 persons were dead, three critical and two between critical and going black, (black means dead). Those in critical condition are being transferred to Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in Kingstown.

Early reports suggest that the vehicle brakes may have failed. It is reported at this time that the driver would have sustained injuries, however, they may not be life-threatening.

St Vincent Times understands that the omnibus was travelling from South Leeward village of Clare Valley on its way to Owia to attend the funeral of Rohan Rawlins.

Rohan Rawlins a fisherman from Owia was shot to death on August 15 while sitting on the porch of a house in the new Lowmans Bay settlement.

St Vincent Times will keep you posted.