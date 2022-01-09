Several positive for COVID after wedding on Grenadine Island

Sources tell St Vincent Times that several persons who were guests at a wedding on one of the Grenadine islands over the weekend have tested positive for COVID -19.

According to Sources, all persons attending the wedding entered the island with a negative COVID-19 test.

However, several individuals tested on their return for functions this week, which required a negative test and found themselves positive.

According to sources, Government Minister Carlos James tied the knot on the island over the weekend.

Several persons, including local celebrities and politicians, attend the grenadine island wedding.

SVG’s Agriculture Minister was one of the guests; Caesar told St Vincent Times that he was in the process of conducting a mandatory test for the attendance of Parliament later this week when he received the information that he was COVID-19 positive.

Caesar entered the island with a negative test ahead of the wedding.

St Vincent Times was also told that another politician and a high ranking member of the police force had contracted the virus. It is not clear if they attended the wedding.