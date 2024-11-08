Severe Flooding Hits Bequia as Tropical Wave Affects SVG

Reports indicate flooding on the Grenadine island of Bequia as heavy rain from a strong tropical wave persists in affecting the multi-island state of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Furthermore, there have been accounts of rivers breaching their banks in various communities throughout SVG.

A tropical wave is currently affecting the islands, bringing cloudy to overcast skies along with pockets of moderate to heavy showers, periods of light rain, and thunderstorms. The Met Service forecasts that upper-level conditions will continue to be favourable.

Residents reported to this publication that strong winds and heavy rain are leading to flooding in Port Elizabeth.

The meteorological services indicate Model guidance indicates that rainfall accumulations of 75 mm to 100 mm (around 3-4 inches) may occur in the coming days, with the potential for isolated higher amounts in mountainous regions.

The Argyle International Airport has observed nearly 2 inches (50 mm) of rainfall over the past 6 hours, with moderate to heavy showers persisting.



