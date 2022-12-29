Shafeyah Guishard is Crowned St Kitts National Carnival Queen

The new National Carnival Queen of St. Kitts and Nevis is Shafeyah Guishard.

Guishard, whose sponsor is the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, won the title after earning an astounding 893 points for her outstanding efforts in the Swimwear, Talent, and Evening Gown categories.

Ackila Hanley finished third with 766 points, followed by Charissa Caesar in second place with 780.5 points.