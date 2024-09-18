Shafiqua Awarded $10K USD By SVG Government

A welcome home ceremony for Shafiqua Maloney was held on Wednesday afternoon at the Argyle International Airport.

Maloney spoke about her journey so far and thanked the many people who assisted along the way. She also spoke about concentrating on the journey ahead as she aims for medals in 2028.

Maloney qualified for the Tokyo 2025 games following a successful run at the World Athletics Continental games.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, speaking at the event, said the government will hand over $10,000 USD to Maloney.

Maloney will also be part of the SVG delegation at the upcoming UN meeting, while Gonsalves delivers his speech.

A celebration has been planned for Maloney on the 9th of October.