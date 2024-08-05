Unyielding Spirit: Shafiqua Finishes 4th in Women’s 800m at Paris Olympics

Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney has done her country justly proud in the Paris Olympics women’s 800m finals despite not living up to the unrealistic expectations of many. Shafiqua went into the Olympics at number 27 and leaves at number 4, a great feat.

Maloney finished fourth with a run time of 1:57:66, followed by Kenya in third, Etiophia in second, and the UK in first place.

Maloney’s journey took her from qualifying for the Olympics to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and today’s finals.

Shafiqua Maloney is a middle-distance runner who holds the 800-meter national record both indoors and outdoors.

She studied for two years at Southern Illinois University and in 2018 moved to the University of Arkansas.

She has competed in 200m, 400m, 800m, and 300m hurdles events.