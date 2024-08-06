Shafiqua Maloney inspires home nation with Olympic performance

Shafiqua Maloney had a very different Olympic experience the second time around.

Shafiqua Maloney inspires small home nation with Olympic performance

Maloney, an 800-meter runner from the University of Arkansas, made her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2021. She finished ninth in her first-round heat and was unable to go. Her timing of 2 minutes, 7.89 seconds did not help her advance.

A few days before heading to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Maloney, a Fayetteville trainer, said, “I got my butt tore up all the way up and down the street in Tokyo.” “I was really nervous, and I had a sneaking suspicion that I didn’t belong here.”

But now that it’s 2024, I’ve developed significantly on a cerebral, physical, and emotional level. I’m prepared to demonstrate my abilities.

Maloney, 25, demonstrated her progress on the international scene on Monday by placing fourth in the 800 finals at the Stade de France.

Maloney raced 1:57.66 to represent St. Vincent and the Grenadines, a Caribbean island nation with a population of roughly 110,000. She was 0.24 seconds shy of a bronze medal, as Kenya’s Mary Moraa finished third in 1:57.42.

Maloney stated in an Arkansas news release, “Of course I wanted a medal, that would have been the icing on the cake with all that I went through.” It simply didn’t happen, but that’s alright.

“I must admit that I’m craving more. I have a lot to look forward to and I know I can run faster.

Maloney, who transferred from Southern Illinois to run for Arkansas from 2019 to 21, entered the Olympics ranked 27th in the world. She placed third in the 800 meters at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships, which was her best result for the Razorbacks.

Before the Olympics, Chris Johnson, the women’s coach for Arkansas, declared, “We’re very proud of Shafiqua.” She has demonstrated great persistence, diligence, and hard work. This young woman has endured a great deal, yet she has persisted.

Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson won the Olympic 800m in 1:56.72, followed by Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma in 1:57.15.

The highest placing by a Caribbean athlete since 1996, when Cuba’s Ana Quiros finished second in Atlanta, was Maloney’s fourth place performance.

It wasn’t a flawless race, but I tried my hardest,” Maloney remarked. “That’s the result, but I’m grateful and in good health. I still have races this year that I can go to.

“I tried to break free on the homestretch, but I was still confined.” For the longest time, I wanted to just go outside and move.

“I took action when I noticed a gap. It was insufficient. As usual, I learnt a lot from the experience. I will undoubtedly pursue it further.

Maloney participated in track and field competitions on Monday in Paris, one of seven competitors with ties to Arkansas.