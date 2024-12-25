Shafiqua Maloney Named Among EVERYBODY’S Persons of the Year 2024

Shafiqua Maloney, a Vincentian athlete, has been named one of EVERYBODY’S Persons of the Year 2024.

Everybody’s is a 47-year-old Caribbean-American magazine.

According to the magazine, the Persons of the Year for 2024 are Eastern Caribbean Olympians honored for their victories at the Paris Olympics.

The list also included Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia, Thea LaFond-Gadson of Dominica, Lindon Victor, Anderson Peters, and Kirani James of Grenada.

According to the magazine, they all improved their country’s image and motivated Caribbean youngsters.

“We salute Jamaica’s 2024 Olympians. They brought six medals: one gold, three silver, and two bronze.”

Previous Jamaican winners of EVERYBODY’S Person of the Year include Usain Bolt in 2008 and 2016, and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in 2019.