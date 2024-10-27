SVG Names Maloney & Anderson as Sporting Ambassadors

Olympian Shafiqua Maloney named Sporting Ambassador

Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney has been named Sporting Ambassador for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Maloney, who placed 4th in the 800 metres women’s final at the Paris Olympics, 2024, became the first Vincentian to reach an Olympic Finals.

Among the other sporting personalities named as Ambassador are National Footballer Oalex Anderson, former West Indies Test Cricketer Jomel Warrican and Fitzgerald John Hinds King, former national footballer, coach, a FIFA referee, and trainer of special athletes. He has been, too, a personality in the carnival culture for some forty years.

Meanwhile, Alvern “Ali” Cadougan who has led the iconic Nelson Bloc Costume Band since 2003 was named Cultural Ambassador. Cadougan is the first woman to have led a mas band for such a prolonged period.