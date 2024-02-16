Prime Minister Gonsalves Promises Assistance to Paris-Bound Maloney

The St. Vincent government expressed its commitment to supporting Vincentian athlete Shafiqua Maloney as she prepares for the upcoming Paris Olympics in August.

Maloney garnered significant attention during her appearance on Sports Max Television, during which she revealed that she experienced homelessness for several months in the past year and has been unable to compensate for her coaches for an extended period of time.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Friday stated that despite Maloney’s qualification, her journey to the Paris Olympics will be challenging. He also expressed his government’s dedication to providing assistance.

Maloney stated that her departure from the United States would result in her being barred from reentry until her application for an O-1 visa is approved. This visa application carries a price tag of $8,500.

“I spoke to Shafiq this morning to congratulate her and more importantly, for her own perseverance, and to commit to her the support of the Government of St Vincent for the Olympics in the first place, which is in August in Paris.”.

“She told me many things this morning, which is not my place to talk about. I am not going through the many emails she sent to specific people because I do not want any controversy to surround this talented young lady. All I want now is that, going forward, between now and the Olympics, we help to take care of this young lady and see that she gets what is reasonably required. She told me a number that I wouldn’t reveal. Between now and August, I told her to send me details, and in relation to the visa, which I know about, she said some people were trying, but you know, the US visa authorities are problematic. I told her to send me all that has happened to see if, at a particular level, we get it sorted out. There is a new ambassador who may be able to make some representation. I’m talking about an American ambassador, but she’s waiting on certain words, and we’ll see how that goes. Camilo told me last evening that ECGC wants to be engaged, possibly in a sponsorship with Shafiqua. So I called Jomo Cato this morning and asked him to send me what they had in mind. I asked him what number they had, and I told him the number Shafiqua had told me. I said I’m sure we can do something together, not only for her but also for Handel Roban. I said suppose you don’t get your visa arrangement sorted out properly in the United States. I said if you left, you wouldn’t be able to go back. If you leave to go to Paris, you won’t be able to go back to America unless things are sorted out. She said, Prime Minister, this is the Olympics. I want to be at the Olympics. But we are hoping that this matter can be sorted out before then”.

During the 2024 Tyson Invitational in Arkansas, USA, Maloney achieved a new national record in the 800 metres event by completing it in 1:58.69, surpassing her previous mark.