Vincentian Shafiqua Maloney secured her spot in the women’s 800m semi-finals at the Paris Olympic Games.

Maloney ran a well-paced race to advance from her respective heats at the Stade de France on Friday.

Maloney clocked a new national record of 1:58.23 for third place in heat five, behind Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma (1:57.90) and Kenya’s Mary Moraa (1:57.95).

Maloney now advances to the semi-final round, which will take place on Sunday, August 4th, at 2:35 PM.