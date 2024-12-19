Shallow Calls for Unity in Cricket Reform Amidst Board Opposition

Shallow remains steadfast in push for CWI governance reform amid ‘resistance’

Despite opposition from the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) and Barbados Cricket Association (BCA), Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Dr. Kishore Shallow has recommitted to governance reform.

The two territorial boards missed a crucial meeting earlier this month to vote on proposed reforms, stalling CWI’s governance modernisation.

Shallow stressed reform while acknowledging the difficulty of reaching stakeholder consensus.

CWI pledges to promote governance reform. Shallow said at the CWI’s quarterly press conference on Monday that we should sensitise our stakeholders, including territorial boards, to strengthen their governance structures.

The December 6 meeting addressed the adoption of key recommendations from Jamaican business mogul Don Wehby’s Wehby Report, which seeks to limit leadership terms, adjust term durations, and improve governance. Lack of GCB and BCA prevented quorum and adjourned the meeting.

Shallow says the two territorial boards’ absence has slowed regional reforms that have garnered support.

“I can safely say all the territorial boards that attended the meeting on the sixth of December were in full support of governance reform,” Shallow said.

Independent directors also support governance reform. Stakeholder meetings and consultations have also occurred. The Prime-Ministerial Sub Committee on Cricket is committed to promoting change and will continue to do so, he stated.

The GCB and BCA are concerned about the proposed reforms, with the BCA supporting leadership rotation.

Shallow said this proposal had been rejected through established processes.

“Our governance committee, chaired by Arjoon Ramlal, one of our directors, rejected Barbados’ recommendations, including the leadership rotational policy. It was rejected again by the board. Thus, this is unpopular. Shallow revealed that only a minority supports this.

Shallow persists in aligning the GCB and BCA with the region.

“We will continue to sensitise those two members who are clearly not in alignment with the rest of the shareholders. Shallow concluded that we will continue to assist them with governance reform.