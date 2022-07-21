Shane Cadogan breaks his 50m freestyle record at CCCAN Championships

St Vincent & The Grenadines’ 2020 Olympian, Shane Cadogan recently competed in the 34th CCCAN Swimming Championships held in Barbados from the 9-13th July.

Making the finals in four of the five events, Cadogan was unable to medal, however, he managed to break his own SVG National record in the 50m freestyle, swimming a time of 24.26 seconds.

Next up for Shane is the 2022 Commonwealth Games to be held in the United Kingdom in July and August, where he will accompany five other Black Sands Swim Squad swimmers, Jamie Joachim, Tia Gun-Munro, Abigail Deshong, Bryson George and Kenale Alleyne.