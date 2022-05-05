Shanika John completes climate/health leadership fellowship program

Shanika John, a Health Promotions Officer, is among six CARICOM professionals who have completed a one-year Climate Change And Health Leaders Training Fellowship.

The European Union funds this program, which is being implemented by the University of the West Indies.

After completing the program, John will receive US$3000 as an honorarium and will be able to implement a national project in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines.

The goal of the project is to empower communities to take action regarding climate change and health.

The CCCCC and UWI will present John with her certificate of completion during a presentation on May 31st.