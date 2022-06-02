The competition invited members of the public to share their unique perspectives on how the region is adapting to the impacts of climate change. The long-listed photographs and captions appear in an open online gallery .

People Power and overall competition winner

Ms Sherrel Charles of Antigua and Barbuda won the top competition prize and the ‘People Power’ category with her entry, ‘People Power in the Back Garden’. Her photo depicts a homegrown solution to Antigua and Barbuda’s prolonged droughts. In the picture, her young cousin uses a simple but effective drip irrigation system that the photographer’s parents rigged up for their kitchen garden.

“I believe the younger generation should be introduced to these concepts from an early age so that they know how serious climate change is and how important it is to manage resources properly,” Ms Charles said. The home-made drip irrigation system has reduced the impacts of climate change for her family.

Nature-based solutions winner

Runner-up and winner of the ‘Nature-Based Solutions’ category is Ms Alexis Armande of Guadeloupe with her entry, ‘Mangrove Conservation in Guadeloupe.’ Her entry illustrates a project carried out by the municipality of Morne-à-l’Eau, which includes a wooden footbridge crossing the mangrove to Babin Beach. Thanks to this project, the ecosystem is preserved and offers many amenities to visitors – people can enjoy mud baths, picnics and peaceful walks in nature.

What is more, “the Eastern Caribbean is often exposed to climate hazards, and this conservation measure enables nature to regenerate faster,” Ms Armande said. “The nature-based solution depicted here considerably reduces the impacts likely to be caused by humans and helps to raise awareness of the importance of nature conservation,” she added.

Design and technology winner

Runner-up and winner of the ‘Design and technology’ category is Ms Shanis Cato of St Vincent and the Grenadines with ‘Resilient Seafront in Georgetown’. Her photograph shows so-called ‘X-blocks’ in a newly-constructed sea wall, which are designed to absorb wave energy and reduce damage to the town.