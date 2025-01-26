St Kitts Crown Counsel Charged with Aiding Wanted Man To Flee Island

Saint Kitts Prosecutor Shantrice Dorset Charged with Corruption, Murder Cover-Up

In St. Kitts, Crown Counsel Shantrice Dorset has been arrested and charged with assisting a wanted man in fleeing the federation.

The 29-year-old faces six charges, according to Director of Public Prosecution, Adlai Smith.

Police say the charges relate to a murder case involving a fugitive suspect who remains at large, and it’s alleged Ms. Dorset, in her capacity as an attorney and Crown Counsel, played a role in hindering the investigation into the case.

The charges include:

Accessory After the Fact to Murder

Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a murder investigation.

Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a unlawful possession of firearm investigation.

Attempting to Pervert the Course of Justice: Assisting the fugitive in fleeing the Federation to shield him from a trial for the attempted murder of a person in an unrelated matter.

Misconduct in Public Office: Advising and counseling the fugitive based on her knowledge as a prosecutor to assist him in evading the police.

Corruption: Trying to use her influence as a prosecutor to get the firearm used in the murder surrendered under an amnesty programme.

This case is the first time a sitting attorney and Crown Counsel has been arrested and charged with offences of this magnitude in St. Kitts and Nevis.