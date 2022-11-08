Sharpes FC manager Lorenzo ‘Scene’ Deshong killed in shooting

SVGFF is saddened by the death of Lorenzo ‘Scene’ Deshong.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is deeply saddened by the events of Saturday 05th November 2021 which resulted in the passing of Sharpes FC manager Lorenzo ‘Scene’ Deshong.

Lorenzo took over the management of the Club in 2020 after an injury left him unable to participate with the club as a player. He is the son of the past national goalkeeper and current national goalkeeper coach Urtis ‘Duts’ Blackette.

The SVGFF fraternity extends heartfelt condolences to their family, friends, his club and teammates of Lorenzo at this most difficult time.

The SVGFF also takes this opportunity to express our abhorrence to all acts of violence in our society.

Source : SVGFF