Sharpes man on $10k bail for illegal semi-automatic pistol, ammo

On 10.06.22, Police arrested and charged Orlando Browne, 39-year-old Farmer of Redemption Sharpes with the offences of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of Unlicensed Ammunition.

According to the investigation, the Accused allegedly had in his possession, one (1)Intratec 9mm Luger Semi-automatic pistol serial number unknown and nineteen (19) rounds of 9mm Ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act at Redemption Sharpes at about 6:45 pm on 07.06.22.

The Accused appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Friday, June 10, 2022, to answer the charges and pleaded not guilty.

He was granted bail in the sum of $10,000.00 with one surety and ordered to report to Central Police Station every Monday and Wednesday between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. The matter was adjourned to Monday, June 20, 2022, and transferred to the Serious Offences Court.