Shaymar ‘Don Link’ May an upcoming vincy soca artiste + Video

Shaymar May, also known as “Don Link,” is a musical artiste, songwriter, and graphic designer who hails from the community of Hadley’s Village.

From the age of 10, Don Link had developed a passion for music and wanted to make his family proud of him throughout his musical journey.

In other words, Don Link was influenced by growing up with his talented cousin and other family members who fell in love with doing music.

Growing up, Don Link faced much discouragement and financial difficulties from people in the music industry. A lot of people used to laugh at Don Link, saying things that hurt his feelings and also trying to bash him at certain times.

“When I first started doing music, I had people tell me I couldn’t do it,” Don Link said, “but I didn’t watch “no face,” I just did my thing, and at the end of the day, it was me who was going to be successful, not them.”