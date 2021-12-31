Shearline to bring showers, Small craft operators should exercise caution

Met Office – Cloudy conditions may change to occasionally fair as low-level instability lingers across our islands producing some scattered showers.

As Saturday approaches a southward moving shearline increases the potential for some light to moderate showers across the islands. Residents and motorists should remain alert. A ridge pattern would dominate from the beginning of the week.

Moderate to fresh(25-35km/h) easterly to east northeasterly trades should cross the islands today. Wind speeds should increase to strong(30-40 km/h) and become northeasterly on Saturday and Sunday before reverting to moderate again on Monday.

Seas are currently slight to moderate, peaking near 1.0 m on western coasts and ranging between 1.8 m to 2.2 m on eastern coasts. As wind speeds increase on Saturday, seas should deteriorate and become generally moderate.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. No significant dust haze intrusion is anticipated within the next 3 days.