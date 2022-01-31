Shearline will bring showers to SVG Wednesday into Thursday

SVG MET office in its 72hr outlook says mostly fair conditions, becoming cloudy at times with a few scattered showers are forecast from tonight into Wednesday afternoon.

After which, a shearline will increase the chance of some showers across SVG from Wednesday night into Thursday.

Winds are forecast to blow generally from the east (E) at approximately 15km/h-30km/h.

Sea conditions will range between 0.5m- 1.0m on the western coasts and range between 1.5m -2.0m on the eastern coasts. In addition, there will be no significant haze intrusion within this forecast period.