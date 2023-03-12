St Vincent govt to revisit draft bill on dangerous dogs

A bill addressing pit bulls and other dangerous dogs that was drafted and shelved may soon be reintroduced to the legislative agenda of the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves reiterated this in response to a caller’s concern about the problem of deadly dogs.

Gonsalves, who was speaking on WEFM’s Issue at Hand Programme, stated,

“We had a bill drafted, and I’ve informed the attorney general’s office that we need to revisit it in order to deal with what you may term, quote unquote, dangerous dogs. There are some dog lovers who argue that dogs are not dangerous; it is the people who hold the dogs are harmful, but we must rely on what we have learned from our lived experiences and enact appropriate laws “.

“Another concern is that they are not properly leashed and are causing trouble on the beaches and in the villages. So, yes, there was a draft, and it was shelved, but I believe it will be revived “Gonsalves stated.

When our society evolves and the nature of our economy, life, and living, as well as our production, the laws must adapt to all of these new developments.

Every year, approximately 800,000 people worldwide need medical care for a dog bite. The 7 breeds that are thought to commit the most bites and attacks are:

Pit bulls,

Rottweilers,

German Shepherds,

American Bulldogs,

Mastiffs,

Siberian Huskies, and

Presa Canarios.