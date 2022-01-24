Shenseea in Clapback responds to popcaan and Amari

Jamaican dance hall sensation Shenseea has responded to Popcann, Amari, and a comedian who shared a ‘Sacrificing Mother’ meme.

Shenseea’s collaboration with Megan The Stallion has brought mixed reviews with the music community and heavy criticisms from fans across the Caribbean.

According to DancehallMag, The Unruly and Strong deejay, who was displeased with the song’s content, took to social media and headed straight to Shenseea’s page to ask her “Yyyyyyyyyy” — one of his many catchphrases.

But instead of answering the 876 Gad, Shenseea clapped back with an accusation. “@popcaanmusic stop gwaan like u nuh dweet,” She replied.

The exchange happened in the comments of a post the Shenyeng Princess made promoting Lick and her upcoming album, Alpha.

To preserve the faith of his Unruly fans and Jamaican reputation, Popcaan quickly retorted, “@shenseea, don’t mix me up wid yo Indian manager!!!!” in reference to Romeich Major.

Responding to the comedian – URBANISLANDZ

Following the release of her new song, “Lick,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion, social media trolls and meme enthusiast Romario Granville shared the distasteful meme. We won’t repeat the words of the meme, but it did catch Shenseea’s attention, as well as her fans.

Unlike her usually quiet stance when it comes to answering comments on social media, Shenseea has been clapping back at persons who have been voicing their issues with the song. Not even the Unruly Boss Popcaan was spared a response from the entertainer. As such, Granville’s comment would not go unnoticed by the 25-year-old entertainer.

“P**sy Me Ago Find You!” Shen responded.

Granville later shared that he was not the mastermind behind the meme, providing a screenshot of the Facebook account he lifted the words from. He also offered an apology to Shenseea.

A livid Shenseea was seemingly not moved by the apology and still insisted she would be hunting the operator of the meme page. According to the IG account, the operator took a flight to neighbouring Caribbean territory Haiti. Naturally, that could also be the operator getting back to their trolling ways.

Amari’s Share of licking – lol

Shenseea’s old nemesis A’mari also bashed her new song in a video shared on her IG. According to A’mari, who once threatened to sue ShenYeng, the song is a significant disappointment.

“Is like…no matter how much Amari done me, me jus cyaaaaaa hate d woman she seh me give ar d biggest disappointment ina r life why u dweet Amari,” Shenseea tweeted.