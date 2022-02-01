Shenseea debuts on two Billboard charts

According to the Jamaica Observer, Shenseea made her debut as a lead artiste on two Billboard charts with her much talked about ‘Lick’ single which features Megan Thee Stallion.

Lick debuted at number 23 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart and number 14 on Rap Digital Song Sales.

The song also debuted at number 20 on Billboard Hot 100’s Bubbling Under tally, which ranks the hottest songs outside of the Hot 100 chart.

Produced by Canadian hit-maker Murder Beatz, Lick was released on January 21 to much fanfare.

The song features a sample from Trinidadian soca singer Denise Belfon’s 1998 hit Work (Put Yuh Back in It), a song that hit the Billboard charts in 2002 after it was remixed by Masters at Work.

Shenseea has been riding on a musical high. Last year, she released the buzz-worthy tracks Run Run and Be Good. Her most recent single Dolly has been impacting radio and within the dancehall space.

Last December, the singjay won the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Award for Best Reggae Act.