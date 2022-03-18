Shenseea ‘licked’ with US$10 million lawsuit

The song which is interpolated in the hook of Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion’s single, ‘Lick’, was co-written and produced by Hackett in 1999 with Harkness Taitt. Hackett confirmed that there is a legal issue with the clearance of the single, and according to documents filed in court, he never officially signed the clearance documents for the song’s use.”It is an administrative issue. It is a live issue in the courts right now… I can’t say much at this time,” Hackett told OBSERVER ONLINE.

Hackett and his company Traveling Man Productions, LLC, who are listed as the plaintiffs, seek over US$10 million in damages, profits accrued from Lick, and attorney costs. He is being represented by New York-based attorney Courtney K Davy. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on March 3, 2022.

The nine-page complaint names Interscope Records, Chinsea Linda Lee (Shenseea), and the UK-based Atal Music Limited and their employee Alexandre Escolier as defendants. Atal Music and Escolier, according to the complaint, were contracted by Shenseea’s representatives to clear the sample of Work for use in the Lick collab with Megan Thee Stallion.

Geron Woodruffe, a member of Denise Belfon’s management team confirmed the lawsuit and shared that their legal counsel have taken point on said case. While not getting into details about the legal issues currently facing the Jamaican singer and her international label, Woodruffe disclosed that while things may be up to par between Shenseea and his client, Denise Belfon, there are other parties involved with the Work single and shared that there may have been a breakdown in communication with other creatives.



“We will not be able to comment too much on it seeing that it’s an ongoing legal issue but what we can say is that we did not file the lawsuit, it was brought up by one of the composers of the original track so this is something independent. There are other writers and composers on the project and from what I am seeing in what was filed, there may have been a breach in the agreement that was made between Mr Hackett and Shenseea’s team,” he said.