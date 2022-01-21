Could Shenseea’s Collab With Megan Thee Stallion Break Her Career?

While Jamaican dance hall singer Shenseea latest collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion could propel her into the mainstream, fans and DJ’s around the Caribbean are not enthused.

According to a press release, “ Lick ” is the first official single off Shenseea’s upcoming debut album, ALPHA, set to release on March 11.

According to music analysts Ben Jarod, the video, which has already racked up over One Million views, has moved Chinsea Lin Lee, professionally known as Shensea, into an Americanized automated singer, the likes of which fades very fast.

SVG’s number one Radio Personality 2Koolkris has also weighed in on the current debate. On Friday, he stated via Hot97 Am Mayhem show that the singer has hit an all-time low.

“What this new song tells me is that Shenseea has run out of ideas; right now, she is scraping an all-time low. You know the saying sex sells, that video has nothing to do with the song, it has everything to do with sex”.

The owner of Hot97 , Luke Boyea, commenting on the video, asked whether or not the singer was losing what was attractive about her at the start of her career.

“I would not give Shenseea wrong if there is more money in the mainstream, but it looks to me like the industry will dispose of her pretty quickly”.

Shenseea’s fans commenting on the singers latest track appears not to be feeling the vibe, much-expressing disappointment in their comments on her youtube channel.

“Megan did her thing! I Was expecting better lyrics from Shenseea, but she still has my support 100%”.

“I want to see our black female artists branch out from being so sexual. That is not all that they have to offer”.

“Time for BLACK QUEENS to rise and be seen for more than just sex and physical attributes or abilities. You’re all worth way more than that. Time to elevate and break them chains”.

“Shenseea. Fight against it. I know what you’re facing, and I know the BULLSHT they are telling you. FK THAT! Do what’s in your SOUL and what you’re truly here to do. THIS IS NOT IT AND YOU KNOW IT”.

“Shenseea, don’t let the industry Americanize you (coming from an American, I love you girl!!!!”.

The Murda Beatz–produced track includes a sample of Pupa Nas T and Denise Belfon’s “Work.” It’s the first single from the Jamaican dancehall singer’s upcoming album Alpha, due on March 11 (via Rich Immigrants/Interscope).

Shenseea signed to Rich Immigrants and Interscope back in 2019, releasing her debut single on the label “Blessed” that year. She issued the singles “Run Run,” “Be Good,” and “You’re the One I Love” last year. Also, in 2021, Shenseea appeared on Kanye West’s Donda, contributing to “Pure Souls” and “OK OK Pt 2.”