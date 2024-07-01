Sherlock Communication, a leading strategic communication agency in Latin America, made a mark at the prestigious SABRE Awards Latin America 2024 by winning 7 awards. Specializing in creating communication strategies for various markets, the agency reinforces its position as a key player in the public relations industry.

Among the notable awards is the recognition for Best Caribbean Campaign for its collaboration with the Zayed Sustainability Prize and its campaign titled “Illuminating Hope and Promoting Sustainable Change,” which had a significant impact on Caribbean communities.

The campaign was designed to amplify the mission of the Zayed Sustainability Prize to empower changemakers who develop impactful, innovative, and inspiring sustainable solutions for their communities. Sherlock Communications adapted its communication strategies to the cultural and social specifics of the Caribbean, achieving deep connections with NGOs, small and medium-sized businesses, educational institutions, and local communities in countries like the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and the Bahamas, among others.

“Winning the award for Best Caribbean Campaign is a great honor that reflects our ability to understand and adapt to the unique needs of the region. We strive to design campaigns that are relevant to local audiences, ensuring that every project we undertake in the Caribbean has a significant and tangible impact,” said Lydia Ruiz, Regional Coordinator for Central America and the Caribbean.

The event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, brought together the best talents in the industry, where Sherlock Communications stood out for its high-impact campaigns and creative solutions that have made a significant mark in the Latin American market.

In addition to this notable recognition, Sherlock Communications was named Best Public Relation Agency of the year in Brazil and received several other important awards in various categories, including:

Achievement in Research and Planning and Best Multimarket Campaign for Overhaul with the campaign “Using Avocados to Prevent Cargo Theft” ranked as the 4th best campaign of the year in Latin America.

with the campaign “Using Avocados to Prevent Cargo Theft” ranked as the 4th best campaign of the year in Latin America. Best Financial Communication Campaign for Hantec Markets with the campaign “International Impacts on Latin American Currency.”

for Markets with the campaign “International Impacts on Latin American Currency.” Best Social Media Campaign for GitHub with the campaign “Celebrating the Developer Community in Latin America.”

for with the campaign “Celebrating the Developer Community in Latin America.” Best Nonprofit Campaignfor Abraço Cultural NGO with the campaign “Empowering New Beginnings.”

“The SABRE Awards are well-known throughout the industry, and we were thrilled with the nominations. Bringing these awards home is even more rewarding. We are proud of our achievements,” said Patrick O’Neill, co-founder and Managing Partner of Sherlock Communications.