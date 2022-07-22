On 21.07.22, police arrested and charged Sherma Adams, 45-year-old Janitor of Fair Hall/Georgetown with the offence of Theft.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly stole four (4) gold rings valued at $4,600.00ECC, one (1) gold anklet valued at $275.00ECC, two (2) gold wrist bangles valued at $380.00ECC, one (1) gold chain with a gold pendant valued at $1,800.00ECC, one (1) Michael Kors watch valued at $750.00ECC, total value $7,805.00ECC.

The accessories are the property of a 55-year-old Supervisor of Lodge Village – stolen at Lodge Village between 10:00 am on 25.03.22 and 9:00 am on 16.07.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charges.