Problem Child appointed as a cultural ambassador

Musician and vocalist Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James, dubbed the Vincy Bad Boy, one of the Caribbean’s most prominent Soca artists, was designated Cultural Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines today.

The statement was made as the nation commemorated its 43rd independence anniversary by Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves.

James wrote on social media, “Happy Independence Day to the country of my birth! I am immeasurably proud to be a native of this beautiful nation! Today, I was also appointed “Cultural Ambassador.” Thank you for entrusting me with such substantial responsibility. I am deeply honoured and grateful beyond words!”

“Party Animal” and “Never Bow” are two of the many hits by the Vincentian songwriter.