Shincheonji Church will hold a 100,000-person graduation ceremony

This month, Shincheonji Church of Jesus will hold a graduation ceremony for 100,000 students from Zion Christian Mission Center.

The commencement will celebrate students’ completion of a 9-month theology course that covers the 66 books of the Christian Bible.

Despite the pressures of a worldwide pandemic, this is the second 100,000-person graduation from Shincheonji Church’s Zion Christian Mission Center that has taken place in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.

This unprecedented level of participation is evidence of the value of the instruction of this groundbreaking theology program.