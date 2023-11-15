SVG Bar Association Elects New Executive

Thursday 9th November, 2023 the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bar Association elected a new executive for the term 2023-2025.

The Executive members are:

President Shirlan “Zita” Barnwell of Thomas and Barnwell Chambers

Vice President Moureeze Franklyn, Crown Counsel of the Attorney General Chambers

Treasurer Jadric Cummings of Cardinal Law Firm

Secretary Patricia Marks-Minors of Marks and Marks Law Firm

Committee members:

Chelsea Alexander of ZHE Chambers

Dalana Horne Senior Legal Officer at Customs and Excise Department

Jemalie John of Jemalie John Law Office

Immediate Past President & Ex-Officio member Hon René Baptiste

The new Executive will soon embark on several exciting projects and programs including Continuing Legal Education for all attorneys, Public Education and Legislative Reform in an effort to revitalize the work of the Bar Association for the development of the profession and its engagement with the community.