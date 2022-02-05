Shooting in Arnos Vale leaves one man dead + Video

St Vincent Times understands that a shooting in the Arnos Vale area on Saturday, 5 February, has left one man dead.

According to information, the victim is a man in his twenties and the son of an entrepreneur who operates a business in Arnos Vale.

St Vincent times was told the victim was shot in the vicinity of the bus stop just opposite the Richardson Gas station.

Sources said following the shooting; the perpetrator/s took off in the direction of the Nazarene Church located just across the street from the bus stop.

The shooting takes the murder toll to four for the year 2022. We will update you with further information soonest.