Layou Resident Leon Gaymes Shot and Killed

A shooting in the town of Layou has brought the homicide toll in St. Vincent to 48 so far in 2023.

According to reports, the incident happened on Texier Road shortly after 8 p.m. and left Leon Gaymes, a Layou resident, with gunshot wounds.

He was brought to the hospital in Kingstown, the capital city, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

We will keep you updated.