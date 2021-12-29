Shooting in Lowmans Leeward Leaves Man Hospitalised

An investigation has been launched into a shooting incident that occurred along the Lowmans Leeward public road which left one man currently warded at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in a reportedly stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds about his body.

According to reports, on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at about 7:30 am the virtual complainant was driving along the Lowmans Lwd public road in motor vehicle P9070, a Suzuki jeep owned by him.

While driving along the said public road, some unknown person(s) reportedly shot at the said motor vehicle injuring him in the process. The V/C reportedly drove to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical attention.

Investigations in the matter are ongoing. Persons with information that can assist with this investigation are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at telephone number 1-784-456-1339; the Officer-in-charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at 1784-456-1810; or any police station or police officer you are comfortable with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.