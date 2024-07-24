Update: 28yro man killed, 40yro woman shot multiple times, child unharmed

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting Incident in McKies Hill/Level Gardens Area

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a shooting incident in the McKies Hill/Level Gardens area that resulted in the death of one man and serious injuries to a woman. The incident occurred around 5:30 PM on July 23, 2024.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Romario Bynoe, a 28-year-old resident of Argyle, also known as “Stormy,” was involved in a motor vehicle accident in the McKies Hill/Level Gardens area. While waiting for assistance, a lone gunman approached and shot Bynoe multiple times. Bynoe was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medical Officer (DMO).

During the shooting, a 40-year-old resident of Layou, was also shot multiple times, sustaining injuries to both legs and her back. She was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). A 9-year-old child present at the scene was unharmed.

Police officers responded swiftly to the scene and have launched a comprehensive investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrator. A post-mortem examination will be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

The RSVGPF urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward and assist in bringing the perpetrator to justice.

Contact Information:

– Police Emergency: 999/911

– Police Control: (784) 457-1211

– Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit: (784) 456-1810

The RSVGPF extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured woman a swift recovery. We remain committed to upholding law and order and ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.