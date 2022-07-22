Shopkeeper charged with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods

On 21.07.22, Bilton Primus, 40-year-old Shopkeeper of Cane Hall was arrested and charged with the offence of Handling Stolen Goods.

Investigations revealed that the Accused allegedly knowing or believing one (1) gold and platinum iPhone, one (1) Screen Protector, and one (1) Phone Case to be stolen goods dishonestly received the same for his own benefit.

The incident occurred at Arnos Vale at about 9:30 am on 18.07.22.

The Accused is expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge.