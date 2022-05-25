Shopkeeper ,Labourer charged for stealing groceries from Massy Stores

On 24.5.22, Police arrested and jointly charged Alex Davy, 62-year-old Shopkeeper of Kingstown and Ivor Jones, 52-year-old Labourer of Sion Hill with the offence of Theft.

According to the investigations, the Accused men allegedly stole a quantity of groceries valued at EC $292.80, the property of Massy Stores. The incident occurred on 24.5.22 at Upper Bay Street, Kingstown.

The Accused men are expected to appear before the Kingstown Magistrate Court to answer the charge