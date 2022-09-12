ECTEL Vacancy Ad
Monday, September 12
Shopkeeper shot and killed in Redemption Sharpes

St Vincent and the Grenadines police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 46-year-old shopkeeper in Redemption Sharpes sometime after 1 a.m on Monday, 12 September.

The St Vincent Times has obtained information that Bertram Saunders alias ‘Red Heart’ was shot and killed in his shop by unknown gunmen.

He operated a shop near the playing field in Redemption Sharpes.

With the murder on Monday morning, 32 murders have now been committed in St Vincent and the Grenadines for 2022.

An investigation is underway into the shooting.

More details will be available later.

 

