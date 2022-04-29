Short film “Island Under Pressure” wins big at Cannes Festival

An award-winning documentary, “Island Under Pressure”, about the humanitarian mission to provide school supplies to displaced children after the eruption of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of Saint Vincent, won the “Best Documentary Short” category at the prestigious Cannes World Film Festival held this week in Cannes, France.

The award-winning short film was narrated by Raymond Lawrence, former Chief Cultural Officer of Dominica.

A competition of international filmmakers in all genres, including feature and short films, independents, documentaries, experimental, animation, music videos, commercials, web series, and many more, the festival aims to showcase a new generation of emerging talent and a new wave of filmmakers.

All winners are automatically entered into the annual competition for a chance to have their film screened in Cannes, the world’s film capital.