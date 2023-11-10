(Short-Term Jobs) ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 (Apply Today)

This is a unique opportunity to join a team of tournament management specialists and event organisers to plan and execute a global event in the Caribbean, where our flavour, colour and entertainment will blend to successfully host the ICC Men’s T20 CWC 2024.

Local Broadcast & Digital Officer

Key Areas of Responsibility

Ensure coordination and implementation of digital operations and broadcast logistics and related operational requirements.

Ensure that all ICC staff and support personnel have the required accreditation and access to stadium.

Professional experience & Skills Required:

Diploma or equivalent certification in relevant discipline – Media and Broadcast, business, event management, project management.

At least 5 years’ experience in a lead broadcast, media or project role, and success in delivering regional and international events.

Local Operations Officer

Key Areas of Responsibility

Manage all venue specific tournament operations and ensure they are delivered to ICC and World Class standards.

Ensure catering and distribution plans and schedules for match and practice venues are established and communicated with stakeholders and service providers.

Professional experience & Skills Required:

Diploma or equivalent professional certification in relevant discipline – business administration, management, event management, project management, sports management or related field.

Minimum 5 years’ work experience in a lead cricket, sports or related field.

Local Logistics Officer

Key Areas of Responsibility

Assist with the planning, coordination, management and delivery of all air transportation, ground transportation, accommodation, freight and shipping services, territorial customs and immigration clearances.

Liaise with government agencies and other stakeholders to collaborate on host venue logistics and operations plans.

Coordinate and conduct physical inspections of local hotels, vehicles and other logistics services.

Professional experience & Skills Required:

Diploma or equivalent professional certification in relevant discipline – logistics, business administration, project management, sports management or related field.

Minimum 4 years’ working experience in logistical operations and procedures for elite sport tournaments.

Local Venue Officer

Key Areas of Responsibility

Ensure all regional host venues are prepared according to the world cup standards.

Devise territorial venue budgets and cost estimates, aligning with ICC standards.

Coordinate venue inspections with relevant agencies to obtain necessary Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) certifications.

Professional experience & Skills Required:

Diploma or equivalent professional certification in relevant discipline – engineering, project management or related field.

At least 5 years’ experience in a related field.

Cricket Operations Officer

Key Areas of Responsibility

Prepare practice schedules ensuring that all operational arrangements are in place.

Prepare cricket operations plan for host country.

Ensure all team and match official requirements are delivered.

Ensure that pitch and outfield identified for the Tournament meet world class standard.

Professional experience & Skills Required:

At least 5 years’ experience in a related field.

Advanced knowledge of administrative policies, procedures and technology.

Submit cover letter attaching your Curriculum Vitae Resume vitae by Friday, 17th November to [email protected]

Please note the following:

Interviews with the hiring team will be scheduled quickly if shortlisted.

Only suitable applicants will be contacted.