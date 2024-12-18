Shortboss Vante Aims for Global Breakthrough in 2025

Vincentian musical artist Shortboss Vante is striving to penetrate the international market with his distinctive sound in 2025.

Shortboss Vante has articulated on multiple social media platforms that his primary emphasis for 2025 will be on quality rather than quantity. Consequently, while he may not be releasing music on a weekly basis, when he does, it will be of exceptional quality.

He encourages his fans and loyal supporters to exercise patience and trust in the process. It is reported that he is concurrently engaged in numerous video and project endeavours, including the creation of an album for the upcoming year.

The artist proclaimed that music constitutes the essence of their existence. It provides a profound sense of healing for him.

“I channel all my anguish and fervour into my musical compositions. I am passionate about expressing the nuances of reality through song, and the manner in which I convey my message allows my audience to deeply feel and comprehend the essence of my delivery”.

On the 17th of December 2024, Shortboss unveiled a new composition titled Need Yuh. Examine the information provided below.