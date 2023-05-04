Shortboss Vante, one of SVG’s fastest rising stars, releases his first EP

Drevante ‘Shortboss vante’ Seaman highly anticipated My Life EP was released on May 1st, 2023, on all digital platforms. It contains six tracks, including his biggest hit single, “My Life,” which is the lead track on the project.

“It’s a way of me expressing myself creatively through my music,” the Richland Park resident told the St. Vincent Times.

“I am very proud of where I am in my music career, and even though I haven’t gotten an international breakthrough yet, I know I will one day once I keep pushing and the people continue to support me”.

Shortboss Vante’s music video “Looking Good” gained a lot of attention in India and the Americas.

This young man has been breaking barriers and setting trends.

You can show him your support by streaming his EP.