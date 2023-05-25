Shortboss Vante releases ‘PACE’, his first big soca single

St. Vincent’s young star Shortboss Vante released his first big soca song called ‘Pace’.

Shortboss Vante, who recently released the dancehall EP ‘My Life’ , is now turning his attention to soca music. As he said earlier this year on Hot 97, he does not consider himself a dancehall artist; he is an entertainer.

The artist said ‘Pace’ has the potential to reach far because of the vibe it brings to the listeners.

Shortboss vante, whose Christian name is Drevante Seaman, released an EP in early May entitled ‘My Life’ on all digital platforms. It contains six tracks.

“It’s a way of me expressing myself creatively through my music,” the Richland Park resident told the St. Vincent Times.

“I am very proud of where I am in my music career, and even though I haven’t gotten an international breakthrough yet, I know I will one day once I keep pushing and the people continue to support me”.