Wildlife hunting season in SVG opens for a short period of time

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has announced a shortened hunting season.

According to Forestry Officer for compliance, Bradford Latham, their observations and research show that there is an increasing number of wildlife species, so a decision was made to reopen the hunting season, though shortened. The hunting season opens on October 1st, 2022 and ends on December 31st 2022.

Following the eruption of La Soufriere, the Ministry took the decision to place a moratorium on hunting to allow species to replenish as well as to preserve the habitats of protected and partially protected wildlife including mammals, reptiles and birds.

The Forestry Department is appealing to persons to comply with the laws of the country and the guidelines provided by the Ministry to ensure that the animals are there for future seasons.