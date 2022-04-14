St Vincent Times

Showers forecasted for tonight into Friday

The chance of showers increases as the day progresses, with some moderate scattered showers anticipated tonight into and through Friday. Fair to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers is forecast for Saturday.

Winds will blow primarily from the east northeast (ENE) at 20km/h-35km/h today into tonight. An east southeast component at 15km/h-25km/ h is expected by Friday, mainly becoming easterly at 35km/h by Saturday.

Seas will be slight to moderate in open waters, ranging between 1.0-1.5m on the western coasts and 2.0m-2.2m on the eastern coasts, with slight deterioration possible on Saturday on the east coasts. In addition, a thin film of haze should be noticeable during the next few days.

